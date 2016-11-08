Showers during the morning commute, then dry and breezy the rest of the day

REST OF WEEK

Our next system arrives Wednesday. Clouds will increase this evening. Showers hold off until after midnight. The best chance for the wet weather is during the morning commute as the front is pushing through the area. Any leftover shower activity should end by noon time. Accumulations will not be too impressive but we could see about a tenth of an inch on average. Skies begin to clear slowly and the breeze picks up out of the northwest 10 to 15mph. Cooler temperatures expected in the middle and upper 50s. Thursday is looking dry with more sunshine and temperatures are seasonable in the middle and upper 50s. Another cold front swings in Friday but lacks moisture, however, it is followed by colder Canadian air that arrives for the start of the weekend. High temperatures climb to the middle and upper 50s to near 60 degrees .Winds expected to be quite breezy Friday evening under clearing skies.

WEEKEND CHILL

The chilliest air of the season slides in for a couple of days. Temperatures don’t budge much on Saturday. Morning lows are in the 30s and will struggle to rise through the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Plenty of sunshine for the second half of the weekend and temperatures recover a bit into the lower to middle 50s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Monday is another nice day with moderating temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Tuesday looks dry for most of the day. Clouds will increase towards evening. Highs are milder in the lower 60s.

Stay with FOX43 Weather for updated changes to the forecast through the rest of the week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist