Nearly dozen charged in prostitution sting at hotels along Lincoln Highway

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Nearly a dozen people face charges following a recent undercover prostitution sting operation at hotels on and near the Lincoln Highway by East Lampeter Township Police.

Seven adult males were charged with Patronizing Prostitutes, and four adult females were charged with Prostitution and Related Offenses. East Hempfield Township Police assisted with the investigations. The following is a list of suspects and the respective charges, all misdemeanors;

Nafisah Larae Simpkins, 21, of Lancaster- Prostitution and Related Offenses (M)

Kimberly Jo Rexroad, 38, of Allentown- Prostitution and Related offenses (M)

Nicole Marie Barcalow, 34, of Lancaster- Prostitution and Related Offenses (M)

Elisha Danielle Leonard, 23, of Mount Union- Prostitution and Related Offenses (M)

John Matthew Rohrer, 52, of Paradise- Patronizing Prostitutes (M)

Ronald D Myers, 47, of Marietta- Patronizing Prostitutes (M)

Walter E Muller, 50, of Liberty Twp, Ohio- Patronizing Prostitutes (M)

Kevin George Miller, 38, of Conestoga- Patronizing Prostitutes (M)

Xiojie He, 45, of Austin, Texas- Patronizing Prostitutes (M)

Brandon Keith Wiggin, 37, of Quarryville- Patronizing Prostitutes (M)