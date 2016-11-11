Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Cops bust pair, seize $5,800 in heroin

Posted 12:27 PM, November 11, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

York City Police recently busted a couple who was in possession of $5,800 in heroin in York City.

Police report that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the York City Police Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant for the first floor at 164 S. Pine St. Arrested in the house was 60-year-old Rodney Hollabaugh.

He was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Receiving Stolen Property, and Persons not to Possess, according to a police report.

Also arrested was Kelly Lotz, 48, of N. Baltimore Ave. in Holly Springs. Lotz was charged with Possession of Paraphernalia.

Seized during the warrant was $5,800 in heroin, a .22 calibur Walter handgun and paraphernalia.