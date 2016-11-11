× Cops bust pair, seize $5,800 in heroin

York City Police recently busted a couple who was in possession of $5,800 in heroin in York City.

Police report that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the York City Police Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant for the first floor at 164 S. Pine St. Arrested in the house was 60-year-old Rodney Hollabaugh.

He was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Receiving Stolen Property, and Persons not to Possess, according to a police report.

Also arrested was Kelly Lotz, 48, of N. Baltimore Ave. in Holly Springs. Lotz was charged with Possession of Paraphernalia.

Seized during the warrant was $5,800 in heroin, a .22 calibur Walter handgun and paraphernalia.