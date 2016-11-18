Green Beret from Butler County dies in Afghanistan

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Governor Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Sergeant First Class Ryan A. Gloyer

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania flags on the Capitol Complex and at all commonwealth facilities in Butler County to fly at half-staff to honor Sgt. 1st Class Ryan A. Gloyer.

Sgt. Gloyer, a Green Beret from Company B, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group Airborne, died on November 2, 2016, while bravely serving his country in Afghanistan. Sgt. Gloyer’s numerous awards include a Bronze Star with Valor, a second Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, two Meritorious Service Medals and two Army Commendation Medals, according to the Army.

Flags shall be lowered to half-staff and remain lowered until sunset on Wednesday, November 30, 2016.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

SOURCE: Governor’s Press Office