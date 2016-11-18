Significant change to the temperatures and strong winds for the weekend

STRONG WINDS AND TURNING COLDER OVER THE WEEKEND

We begin the weekend dry and mild. Temperatures climb to the lower and middle 60s again under plenty of sunshine initially. Clouds return quickly filtering the sun by the afternoon Saturday. Our next system is packing a punch. Showers move in during the late afternoon and evening. Overnight, a few

lingering showers could mix with flakes in our northwest counties. Temperatures take a significant dive quickly Saturday evening. The winds increase too. By Sunday highs only climb to the lower 40s, and the winds are likely to gust over 40 mph!! A few rain and snow showers are possible through the day too.

HOLIDAY WEEK OUTLOOK

It’s another cloudy and cold day Monday. Isolated sprinkles or flurries can’t be ruled out. Winds are still strong out of the northwest with gusts between 30 and 35 mph. Temperatures are chilly in the lower 40s. Tuesday is dry with highs near 50 as sunshine returns and winds start to relax.

Our next system approaches as we head towards the biggest travel day of the year. It looks good for traveling across the state and much of the east coast. The day is dry with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Showers are more likely Thanksgiving as the front pushes through early but they are not expected to be widespread. It’s chilly in the 40s with breezy winds.

Stay with FOX43 Weather for updated changes to the forecast through the rest of the week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist