× Rain/snow, blustery and bitter Sunday

OVERNIGHT TONIGHT: The cold front that already swept through Central PA dropped temperatures significantly and they will continue to drop throughout the rest of the evening. Lows across the area will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s. But, with winds gusts already nearing 50mph, it will feel much colder as you head out the door and throughout the day tomorrow. Wind chill values could dip as far as the teens.

RAIN/SNOW POSSIBLE: For the rest of Saturday night into early Sunday morning, rain with the occasional bit of snow is possible across the area. Accumulations will be mostly non-existent because the ground is much too warm, however many areas will see their first flakes of the season! The rain will likely end in the early morning hours of Sunday, leaving behind a very blustery, but dry end to the weekend with sustained winds at 20-35mph.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will stay much cooler than next week with highs rarely leaving the 40s. Thanksgiving right now may be a bit wet, with showers possible off and on throughout the day and a high hovering around 50. It’s nothing to change your travel plans over, and we’ll keep you updated as new information comes in each and every day headed toward the holiday.

Stay warm!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long