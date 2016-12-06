× Man sentenced to prison for assaulting two police officers

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Judge Scott A. Evans sentenced Malik Jones, 32 of East Orange, NJ, to three and a half years to ten years in state prison. Jones pleaded guilty to assaulting two Susquehanna Township Police Officers, being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony of cocaine possession.

On Jan. 7, Susquehanna Township Police were called to the Days Inn on Front St for prostitution activity. When they arrived to the suspected room they discovered an odor of marijuana. Officers then attempted to arrest Jones, he assaulted the officers then tried to flee the scene. Located in the room was a handgun along with drug paraphernalia and cocaine.