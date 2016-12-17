× PennDOT lifts speed limit restrictions on major roads

HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions as of 12:00 noon that have been in place since 6:30 a.m. this morning on major highways in south central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced at 6:30 a.m. on Interstates 78, 81, 83, and 283, as well as on sections of Routes 11, 15, 11/15, 22/322, 30, 222, 283, and 581. All speeds have been restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the region and will continue until roads are clear. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

For winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.