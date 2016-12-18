× Generic, cheaper EpiPens to be available this week

PITTSBURGH, Pa.– Good news for people with life threatening allergies, starting this week, a generic version of the EpiPen will be available in retail pharmacies.

EpiPens are injected to quickly treat people who are having a severe allergic reaction from anything from bee stings to foods like nuts or shellfish.

Over the past few years, the drug maker Mylan has increased the price of EpiPens by more than 400-percent. In 2008, the product cost $100.00, now it is $600.00.

The steep increase resulted in harsh criticism and a federal investigation.

The generic version of the EpiPen will be about half the price, $300.00 for two doses.