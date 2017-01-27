× Orrstown Bank announces Carlisle branch closing

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. –Orrstown Financial Services announced that it will close its branch at 2250 Spring Rd. in Carlisle on April 28. It will also close the seasonal facility at 100 Bryn Mawr Rd., the Carlisle Events ‘Car Show’ branch, on May 18.

Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and CEO, said, “We have three convenient full service branches located in close proximity to the facilities we are closing and much of the customer traffic had migrated to those locations as the market matured. We constantly evaluate all of our delivery channels based on client traffic, demand for loans and deposits, and other industry metrics and trends.”

Recently Orrstown Bank also announced the construction of a new branch on the Manheim Pike in Lancaster, slated to open at the beginning of the second quarter, and another Lancaster County branch in New Holland, opening in August 2017. Orrstown Bank also opened two new Loan Production Office facilities in Lancaster and Berks Counties in 2016.

“We believe in the community banking model and will continue to deploy capital to enhance our franchise. Our two new branches in Lancaster County, and the two we opened last year in Camp Hill and Harrisburg, combine a traditional client experience with advanced technology to address changing banking preferences and we will continue to explore additional opportunities to meet the needs of the vibrant Carlisle market,” said Quinn

The current employees at the affected Carlisle branches will have the opportunity to work at other nearby locations.