Poll: How do you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

Corned beef and cabbage, Celtic music, and lots of green are emblematic of St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick is called a Christian missionary and the Apostle of Ireland. Patrons are chosen to protect the interests of a country, place, group, trade or profession, or activity, and to intercede for them in heaven.

At age sixteen, St. Patrick was brought to Ireland as a slave. He escaped six years later and became a priest.

Following a vision, CNN reported, he returned to Ireland to Christianize the Irish people.

He is credited with having driven the snakes out of Ireland. However, most biologists maintain there never were snakes in Ireland.

The first St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the United States was held in Boston, CNN reported.

According to the US Census, 32.7 million US residents claimed Irish ancestry in 2015. This is more than seven times the population of Ireland (4.6 million).

In the United States, St. Patrick’s Day is primarily a secular holiday.

