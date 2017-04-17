× WellSpan York Hospital completes $50 million Emergency Department renovation

New, state-of-the-art facility offers the highest level of advanced emergency care in York County

WellSpan York Hospital announced today the completion of its Emergency Department renovation, marking the end of a multiyear, $50 million project aimed at enhancing lifesaving treatment for the most serious injuries and complex conditions.

“Our emergency department renovation was a project 10 years in the making,” said Keith Noll, senior vice president, WellSpan Health and president, WellSpan York Hospital. “Our region’s sickest patients choose us knowing that they will receive the highest level of care by the best clinicians. This new, state-of-the-art facility will enhance this lifesaving level of care.”

The project’s final phase included the completion of the department’s expanded Emergency Transitional Care Unit (ETCU), which features 22 private rooms, with six dedicated to chest pain observation and a SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Exam) Suite. Nurses provide specialized care for patients who are victims of sexual assault and physical abuse.

Construction on the 54,000-square-foot project began in the summer of 2014, part of WellSpan York Hospital’s ongoing commitment to serve the community as a regional destination for advanced specialty care. The completed project doubles the Emergency Department’s annual patient capacity, which will allow staff to treat more patients.

Many generous donors contributed to the project, including the York Hospital Auxiliary with its $1 million pledge to support the Emergency Department Behavioral Health Suite and Northwest Savings Bank’s $15,000 donation to the department’s dedicated pediatric rooms.

WellSpan York Hospital Emergency Department Highlights:

Patients experience the right level of care, in the right place and at the right time.

• Patient-centered design. Prior to groundbreaking, the hospital in 2013 constructed a mock, cardboard Emergency Department in a West Manchester Township warehouse to simulate scenarios and workflows. Staff members shared feedback on more than 1,400 items, which were documented and incorporated in the overall design of the facility.

• New entrance, waiting areas, “Rapid Unit” for treating patients with less severe conditions more efficiently, private patient care rooms, specialty suites and specially equipped pediatric rooms. Opened April 2016.

• Expanded Emergency Transitional Care Unit (ETCU), which features 22 private rooms, with six dedicated to chest pain observation. Opened April 2017.

• A larger, state-of-the-art helipad, which measures 7,200 square feet – 3,000 square feet larger than the hospital’s old helipad. This allows for larger helicopters with more patient capacity to transport patients to the hospital’s Level 1 Regional Trauma Center campus for lifesaving treatment. The helipad also features an automatic snowmelt system. Opened February 2015.

• Three pediatric rooms equipped with warming lights, pediatric-sized resuscitation equipment and special monitors. Opened April 2016.

• An enhanced SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Exam) Suite, which includes a private room with exam capabilities. Opened April 2017.

• Dedicated Behavioral Health Suite, featuring six individual rooms, two quiet rooms and two interview rooms designed for those needing observation or those being evaluated and awaiting admission to WellSpan York Hospital’s behavioral health unit or another facility. The suite includes the Crisis Intervention Center and features a calm and quiet environment to help reduce patient anxiety while they await placement in an inpatient bed for ongoing treatment. Opened September 2016.

WellSpan York Hospital’s Level 1 Regional Resource Trauma Center has been accredited by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation and is the only accredited Level 1 trauma center in Adams, Franklin, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

WellSpan York Hospital is the third WellSpan hospital to renovate its emergency department in the past five years. WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital’s new emergency department opened in 2012 and Ephrata Community Hospital’s new emergency department opened in 2013. WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital was the first to overhaul its emergency department in 2004.

SOURCE: WellSpan press release