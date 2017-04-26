Clouds slow to break Wednesday after a dreary start

WARMING UP: Skies are slow to clear Wednesday, but some late day sun is anticipated. Clouds linger through most of the day, and a few early showers are possible, especially east as we wait for a system to slowly drift away from the region. Morning temperatures begin in the lower to middle 50s. A few hazy and foggy spots are likely too. By about mid to late afternoon, some sunshine should be able to break through the clouds, especially west. Temperatures are highly dependent how soon the clouds move out, but it should be enough to boost most along and west of Harrisburg into the lower 70s. Some locations east could remain in the 60s. Summer warmth is in place for Thursday. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s under partly sunny skies. There’s also a bit of a breeze. Friday still warm and well above average. A front crosses, and brings the chance for an early morning showers. Highs are back into the 80s.

WARMTH CONTINUES FOR WEEKEND: Warm temperatures are still anticipated into the weekend. Readings reach the lower 80s Saturday as a front hangs just north of the region, keeping us on the warm side. However, a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Not everyone sees a storm, however. Sunday, temperatures still push the 80 degree mark with the front in the vicinity. There’s partly sunny skies, and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures should still reach 80 degrees for many.

NEXT WEEK: More warmth and even unsettled conditions are anticipated into early next before temperatures begin to cool. Monday brings the chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening hours as the next system approaches. Depending on timing, temperatures could reach 80 degrees again for many. Skies dry out for Tuesday, and cooler air begins to slip into the area. Temperatures aren’t as warm, but still a bit mild for this time of year. Readings during the afternoon are in the lower to middle 70s.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues Wednesday throughout Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service provides a topic of discussion each day. Today’s topic is flash flooding.

Unfortunately, more people are killed as a result of flooding than any other weather related event. Many of these deaths are from attempting to drive through flooded roadways. It’s very remember to “Turn around, don’t drown!” It’s a simple rule, but many do not heed the message enough.

A Flash Flood is a rapid rise of flood waters. This often occurs unexpectedly after torrential thunderstorm rainfall. Small creeks, streams, and poor drainage urban roads see rapid rise in water in very short periods of time. Flash Flood Watches and Flash Flood Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service to convey this threat. A Flash Flood Watch means that the potential exists for this type of flooding to occur, especially for creeks, streams, and poor drainage roads. It indicates a possibility. A Flash Flood Warning means that rapid, life-threatening flooding is occurring or will occur very soon. It indicates that heavy rain will cause the water to rise and overflow the banks of waterways nearby. A Flash Flood Warning can also be used to indicate the dangers resulting from levee and dam failures. Always head to higher ground and never drive through flooded roads!

