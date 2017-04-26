× Legislation to cut Planned Parenthood funding heads to state Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Legislation that would effectively defund Planned Parenthood in Pennsylvania is heading to the full state Senate after passing out of the state Senate Finance Committee Wednesday morning.

Senate Bill 300 directs the state Department of Health on how to allocate public funds for family planning. Entities such as Planned Parenthood would have low priority.

Senator Eichelberger’s Priorities Bill Passes Senate Committee https://t.co/INXW7aV06G — PA Senate GOP (@PASenateGOP) April 26, 2017

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. John Eichelberger (R-Holidaysburg) claims the purpose of the bill is to provide adequate health services for patients.

Under SB 300 public entities will receive the highest priority for getting federal funds, followed by non-public hospitals and federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics and non-public health providers that have their primary purpose as the provision of primary health care, including women’s health services.

The Republican-controlled Senate Finance Committee approved the bill 7-to-5.

I call on Senate leadership to put a stop to #SB300. If they refuse, let me reiterate: I will veto #SB300 if it gets to me. #StandWithPP — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 26, 2017

Governor Tom Wolf has vowed to veto the bill if it gets to his desk.

Senate Finance Cmte took 1st step toward defunding PP in PA. It's time to take action, tell your Senator to vote NO: https://t.co/etdU9wZ58D pic.twitter.com/M91Mm66x9J — PlannedParenthood PA (@PPAdvocatesPA) April 26, 2017