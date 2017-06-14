Local Congressmen react to shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va – Pennsylvania delegation and President Trump react through tweets and statements to the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.
UPDATE: According to a release from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Rep. Steve Scalise is currently in critical condition following surgery, and will need more operations. Scalise suffered a rifle shot to the left hip, and the bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding.
Congressman Scott Perry –
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Steve Scalise, his family and staff and our fellow Members of Congress. I pray whomever perpetrated this – yet another cowardly and senseless act of violence – is brought to judgment. My staff and I are safe.” Congressman Scott Perry was not at the practice this morning.