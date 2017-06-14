Local Congressmen react to shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va – Pennsylvania delegation and President Trump react through tweets and statements to the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

UPDATE: According to a release from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Rep. Steve Scalise is currently in critical condition following surgery, and will need more operations. Scalise suffered a rifle shot to the left hip, and the bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding.

Praying for my colleague @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, and all staff targeted this morning in this horrific shooting. — Bill Shuster (@RepBillShuster) June 14, 2017

I am safe. Please pray for @SteveScalise, my colleagues, their staff, and @CapitolPolice involved in this horrific shooting. — Rep. Lou Barletta (@RepLouBarletta) June 14, 2017

Praying for my colleagues and the Capitol Police who protect them. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 14, 2017

Praying for Majority Whip @SteveScalise and Capitol Police who were shot in this horrific incident this morning… — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) June 14, 2017

Keeping @SteveScalise, brave Capitol Police, and other victims in my prayers. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) June 14, 2017

Congressman Scott Perry –

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Steve Scalise, his family and staff and our fellow Members of Congress. I pray whomever perpetrated this – yet another cowardly and senseless act of violence – is brought to judgment. My staff and I are safe.” Congressman Scott Perry was not at the practice this morning.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues, the staffers and the U.S. Capitol Police officers involved in this morning's shooting. — Patrick Meehan (@RepMeehan) June 14, 2017