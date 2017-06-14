Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Local Congressmen react to shooting in Alexandria

Posted 8:51 AM, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:41PM, June 14, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALEXANDRIA, Va – Pennsylvania delegation and President Trump react through tweets and statements to the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

UPDATE: According to a release from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Rep. Steve Scalise is currently in critical condition following surgery, and will need more operations. Scalise suffered a rifle shot to the left hip, and the bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding.

Congressman Scott Perry –

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Steve Scalise, his family and staff and our fellow Members of Congress.  I pray whomever perpetrated this – yet another cowardly and senseless act of violence – is brought to judgment. My staff and I are safe.”  Congressman Scott Perry was not at the practice this morning.

