Gender symposium teaches students how to accommodate all identities

Harrisburg, PA. - A gender symposium teaching school officials how to accommodate students of all gender identities. A person's gender identity refers to how that person expresses him or herself. This event gave school officials ideas about how they can help students celebrate their diversity and teach them to respect others who have different gender identities.

"Everything from school policies, to how lessons are taught in schools, to creating a safe and supportive environment, is really important," said Susan Washinger, Program Coordinator for Temple University Harrisburg.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Education released an equity and inclusion tool kit, which was also meant to give schools ideas on how to promote diversity.