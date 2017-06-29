× 9 college-bound seniors earn scholarships in Metzger Wickersham Road to Safety Scholarship Contest

HARRISBURG — Nine college-bound Pennsylvania high school seniors earned scholarships in the 5th annual Metzger Wickersham Road To Safety Scholarship Contest, the law firm announced Thursday.

The contest encourages graduating, college-bound high school seniors to enter a creative project about the dangers of drunk driving and/or distracted driving. Metzger Wickersham’s goal in hosting the contest is to spread awareness about the safety issues facing teens on the road today, the firm said in its announcement.

“As injury lawyers, we see the damaging effects of texting while driving and drunk driving accidents every day. We feel compelled to promote public awareness about the consequences of risky driving behaviors,” said Metzger Wickersham attorney Andrea Cohick. “The scholarship is a way for us to give back to the community while getting teens involved in spreading the word about these important societal issues.”

Students were asked to come up with a memorable, innovative and effective way to motivate drivers to be more safety-conscious behind the wheel. Throughout the 2017 school year, seniors throughout Pennsylvania submitted a variety of original entries, such as videos, posters and essays, for their chance to win college scholarship money.

The following students were chosen as winners in the 2017 Road to Safety Scholarship Contest:

First Place Winners (Prize: $1,000 Scholarship)

Damon Deck of Landisville, PA – Hempfield High School

Emily Hare of Friendsville, PA – Montrose Area High School

Kyla Brezitski of Harrisburg, PA – Bishop McDevitt High School

Second Place Winners (Prize: $750 Scholarship)

Eric Herb of Jonestown, PA – Northern Lebanon High School

Kevin Tang of Mars, PA – North Allegheny High School

Paige Hepner of Shamokin Dam, PA – Selinsgrove Area High School

Third Place Winners (Prize: $500 Scholarship)

Alyssa Rose Menko of Kulpmont, PA – Mount Carmel Area High School

Corinne Youngberg of Stevens, PA – Cocalico High School

Lily Kondrat of Stroudsburg, PA – Stroudsburg High School

Please visit https://arrivealivepa.com/winners/2017-winners/ to view the winner submissions.