× Police release photo of woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–The Ephrata Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of computer-related accessories.

Police say the woman pictured came away with stolen goods on two separate occasions — December 27, 2016 and June 26, 2017 — at the Ephrata Walmart on East Main Street.

The unidentified woman is said to have been involved in a similar theft at another local Walmart on June 26, as well.

She has a tattoo on her right upper arm.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611 or on the Ephrata Police Crimewatch webpage.