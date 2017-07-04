Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Police release photo of woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics

July 4, 2017
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–The Ephrata Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of computer-related accessories.

Police say the woman pictured came away with stolen goods on two separate occasions — December 27, 2016 and June 26, 2017 — at the Ephrata Walmart on East Main Street.

The unidentified woman is said to have been involved in a similar theft at another local Walmart on June 26, as well.

She has a tattoo on her right upper arm.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611 or on the Ephrata Police Crimewatch webpage.