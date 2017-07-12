× Suspect in Alabama triple homicide is also a suspect in 2 York County sexual assault cases

PEACHTREE, Ala. — A suspect in a triple-homicide shooting in Alabama is the same man facing multiple sexual assault charges in York County, according to court documents and the Gardendale, Alabama Police Department.

Alabama police have identified Kenneth Dion Lever, 52, as the suspect in a shooting that killed three people this morning. They are continuing to look for him, cautioning that he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities believe Lever is driving a red 2017 Kia with GA license plate RGC-6858

Lever was charged in two separate sexual assault incidents involving children in Lower Windsor Township, in September and October of 2015, according to court documents. In both cases, he was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and dissemination of explicit sexual material of a minor.

He was jailed in the first case on October 12, 2015, and posted $100,000 bail. He was jailed again in the second case on October 15, 2015, and was freed after posting $100,000 bail for a second time.

Court documents show Lever is scheduled to go to trial for both cases on September 11.

The victims killed in Wednesday’s shooting are Dana Reeves, 50, of Gardendale and Bonnie Reeves Forshee, 65, and Don Austin Forshee, 69, both of Fultondale.

The search for Lever is ongoing, police say. They advise anyone who sees him to immediately call 911.