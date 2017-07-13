× McDonald’s will offer free ice cream cones Sunday for National Ice Cream Day

Sunday, July 16 is National Ice Cream Day, and McDonald’s has the perfect way to celebrate.

The fast food chain will offer free vanilla ice cream cones all day through the McDonald’s app. And one lucky guest will have the chance to win free soft serve ice cream for life.

To get a free cone, guests need to download the McDonald’s mobile app and redeem the Free Vanilla Cone offer on July 16. One guest — and one guest only — will receive a special “Golden Arches Cone,” an exclusive, limited edition cone that entitles the winner to McDonald’s soft serve for life.

To have a chance to win the “Golden Arches Cone,” guests must redeem their Free Vanilla Cone offer in the mobile app between 2 and 5 p.m.