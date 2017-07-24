Poll: ​How do you feel about the setup of the Michael Phelps/Shark race?

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Posted 11:04 AM, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, July 24, 2017
Some fans are not happy with the Discovery Channel’s hour-long special that featured Michael Phelps “racing” a great white shark.

More than 50 minutes into the hour-long special, ecologist Tristan Gutteridge said, “Clearly, we can’t put Michael in one lane and a white shark on the far lane. We’re gonna have to do a simulation.”

The race was simulated, using a fake Great White shark.

Some Twitter users were not happy with this decision.

