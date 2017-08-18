× Police arrest York man for allegedly selling drugs and illegally possessing firearms

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have concluded a week-long investigation that has ended in an arrest for drug distribution and firearms offenses.

Timothy Wright, 30, is facing four counts of drug distribution offenses and two firearms offenses.

Over the past week, drug task force investigators allegedly purchased cocaine from Wright, who was selling the drugs at various locations in York City.

On August 16, police served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Linden Ave.

This was a home that Wright was using to facilitate his drug sales.

Wright was not present at the time, but investigators seized a quantity of crack cocaine from the home that is attributed to Wright.

On August 17, Wright was located at an intersection in the west end of York, and taken into custody without incident.

At the time Wright was arrested, he was carrying a back pack with a loaded Walther 9 mm handgun, 60 grams of cocaine, 65 grams a heroin, and another 65 grams of an undetermined white substance.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor, David Sunday, said, “This was a dangerous person, already on parole for serious offenses of a similar nature, who was operating a ‘walk-around’ drug distribution operation in York City. Additionally, Mr. Wright chose to unlawfully carry a loaded firearm to protect his operation. I applaud the efforts of our law enforcement officers who work every day to remove people like this from our streets.”

In addition to charges Wright faces, court records indicate that he is currently on parole for drug distribution and firearms charges.

After arraignment, he was sent to York County Prison.