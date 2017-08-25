× York man arrested on drug, firearms charges after weeklong investigation

YORK — A 37-year-old York man is facing drug distribution and firearms charges after a week-long investigation conducted by the York County Drug Task Force and York City Police led to the seizure of 10 grams of heroin, cash, and an automatic rifle from his home, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Charles Eugene Nolden, of the 900 block of Marbrook Lane, allegedly sold heroin to undercover drug task force investigators at several locations in the northern end of York, police say.

Police arrested Nolden as he was driving his vehicle on Route 30 Wednesday night, police say. A short time later, investigators served a search warrant at his residence and seized heroin, $1,500 in cash, and an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 assault rifle that had been converted to fire in fully automatic mode. The rifle was loaded, with 30 rounds of ammunition, and additional bullets for the rifle were found in the residence.

The York County District Attorney’s Office says Nolden is currently on federal parole for drug distribution and firearms charges.

Nolden was arraigned on Thursday and charged with several drug and firearms offenses. Bail was set at $200,000.