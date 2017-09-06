× Landisville man accused of selling heroin, fentanyl

LANCASTER — A Landisville man is charged with several felonies regarding sales and possession of heroin and fentanyl, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel M. Velez, 19, recently waived preliminary hearings and was ordered to face four felony charges in Lancaster County Court. He allegedly made drug sales to an undercover officer in Lancaster and East Hempfield Township in August.

On at least three occasions, Velez sold 12 bags of heroin to the officer for $80. Detectives determined the bags provided in two of the sales contained fentanyl.

When detectives arrested Velez on Aug. 17 at a Main Street address in Landisville, he allegedly had 26 bags of fentanyl in his possession.

Velez will be formally arraigned in county court on Sept. 22. He is at Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.