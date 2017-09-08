Two Harrisburg men face charges relating to June 2016 robbery

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Left to right: Kevin Clark, Tywon Russaw

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two Harrisburg men face charges relating to a robbery that occurred in June 2016.

On June 23 at 12:30 a.m., police were called to the Meadowbrook Court Mobile Home Park for a report of an assault committed by two males with a gun, the release says.

Police say the two suspects entered the residence, physically assaulted the residents and threatened to shoot them before demanding money. According to the release, the victims fought with the suspects over the gun which resulted in gunfire. The suspects then fled the scene.

An investigation led police to identify the two suspects, 30-year-old Kevin Clark and 34-year-old Tywon Russaw.

Clark was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and possession of a firearm prohibited. He was transported to York County Prison.

Russaw, who is currently in Clinton County Prison on unrelated charges, faces two counts of robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.