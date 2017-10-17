× Electrical malfunction cause of fire in York City

YORK — An electrical malfunction is to blame for a fire that occurred at a home in York City Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene around 11 a.m. and the blaze was under control just under two hours later.

According to the York City Fire Department, the blaze started in the front room of the first floor at 512 East Boundary Avenue and spread to the attached dwelling next door.

A kitten was rescued from the blaze. No one was injured.

