Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Crews respond to house fire in Cumberland County

Posted 7:08 AM, October 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:10AM, October 20, 2017

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County.

According to 911 dispatch, crews were called to the first block of Walnut Lane around 5:40 a.m. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

The fire is believed to have started on the porch and caused extensive damage to the house.

There is no damage estimate available at this time.

State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. 

 