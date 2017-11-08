× State Police: Body of woman found in Berks County died of apparent self-inflicted injuries

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police say the woman, identified as 49-year-old Michelle Amos, died of apparent self-inflicted injuries.

ORIGINAL: An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Birdsboro.

The woman’s body was found in a small wooded area behind a residence in the 300 block of West Main Street Wednesday around 11:20 a.m., police say.

The investigation was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police after Birdsboro Police responded to the call.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please contact PSP Reading at 610-378-4011.