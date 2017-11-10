Police seek man who allegedly stole 2 cartons of cigarettes in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole two cartons of cigarettes.

The incident occurred November 2 around 11:50 p.m. at a Rutter’s in Manchester Borough.

Northeastern Regional Police say the man entered the store and asked to purchase the two cartons. Once the clerk put them on the counter, the suspect grabbed them and fled, police add.

Anyone with information about this incident or can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Northeastern Regional Police Department at 717-266-6195 ext. 111.