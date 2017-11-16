× Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber take home MLB Cy Young Awards

The MLB announced the winners of the Cy Young Awards on Wednesday evening.

Washington Nationals P Max Scherzer claimed his third Cy Young Award, including his second in a row.

Scherzer went 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and a league-leading 268 strikeouts for the NL East Champion Nationals.

Scherzer helped a headline a rotation that also featured the second-runner-up in Cy Young Voting, P Stephen Strasburg.

In the American League, Indians P Corey Kluber took home his second Cy Young Award after finishing 18-4 with 2.25 ERA and 265 strikeouts.

Kluber led an Indians’ team that won the AL Central before falling in the first round of the playoffs.