State Police trooper wounded in Nov. 7 shooting continues to recover

Posted 3:21 PM, November 30, 2017, by , Updated at 04:49PM, November 30, 2017

Cpl. Seth Kelly (Pennsylvania State Police photo)

NAZARETH — The Pennsylvania State Police trooper injured in a Nov. 7 shooting is making progress in his recovery, a State Police spokesperson said on the law enforcement agency’s Facebook page.

According to the post, Corporal Seth Kelly’s condition has improved to the point where he has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke’s Hospital.

State Police encourage citizens to send notes of encouragement or holiday wishes to Kelly. Those interested in doing so may send them to:

Cards for Corporal Kelly
c/o PA State Police
654 Bangor Road
Nazareth, PA 18064