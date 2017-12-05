Stormwater project completed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, PA. - Local officials celebrated the completion of Derry Township's stormwater management project at a 40,000 square foot parking lot on West Caracas Avenue. They demonstrated how the surface of the new asphalt bed absorbs rainwater and reduces the amount of stormwater run off. As one official explained, the asphalt can have an positive impact on some people in the community.

"Rainwater that has been infiltrated through the ground makes for cleaner water," said Joe Adams, Regional Director of the PA DEP Southcentral Regional Office. "It also promotes ground water recharge in the area. This is important to provide space flow for streams as well as potentially anyone who may be using ground water in the area for home or industrial use."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave a grant to the PA Department of Environmental Protection for the project.