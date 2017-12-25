Traveling on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Over 97 million automobiles are expected to travel this holiday season. That's over a 3-percent increase from last year.

But how was the drive and traffic on Christmas?

"Easy traveling today," York resident Leah Gazzana said. "It was a little windy, I thought I was going to go airborne a couple times."

Jonathan Smith, who chose to travel up from Virginia to East Stroudsburg with his family, spoke with FOX43 at the I-83 Pennsylvania Welcome Center and Rest Stop in New Freedom.

"I think, just because it is Christmas Day, everyone is at home and this is just a little bit easier," he said.

At the same rest stop, Prince Kumar and his girlfriend pulled up. They had a similar response to our question.

"Traffic, because today is Christmas, has been very good," Kumar said. "There's no one on the road today."

But if you're running low on caffeine and still need a little boost for your travels, Sheetz is offering a free cup of coffee all day long -- throughout its 564 stores.

They say its the perfect opportunity to show their appreciation to customers.

"This is an extra present for my father who loves his decaf... thanks to Sheetz!," Gazzana added.

Sheetz will also offer free coffee, New Years Eve at 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. New Years Day.