No one injured after fire at American Legion in Waynesboro

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.-- No injuries have been reported after a three-alarm fire blazed at an American Legion Building early Thursday morning.

The building is located in the first block of Main Street in Waynesboro.

Emergency dispatch told FOX43 that the building was fully engulfed in flames before 3:30 a.m.

A fire chief said that the blaze sparked in the back of the building.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.