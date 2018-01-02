‘Ask Evan’: What does my insurance company do with my driving info?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question is from Willie W. He asks, "I just got a letter from my car insurance (State Farm) about their new app. It is used with the bluetooth in my car and State Farm can tell how much I drive. They are saying it can save me money on my insurance. What all info can the app collect?"

I checked with a contact at State Farm for the answer. She tells me the unit is called a Beacon and is installed in your vehicle. I'm told the device does not know where you are like a gas, nor can it recover a vehicle if it is stolen.

The device keeps track of how many miles are driven, as well as your driving habits.

Those habits include, what time of the day travel is done? How many right turns are made, how many left turns etc. Also, how quickly the driver goes on their brakes and accelerate.

State Farm offers an initial five percent discount for using the Beacon and then additional discounts are calculated based on the driving information that has been gathered. As driving information is gathered, the driver can access their 'driving grade' so see how they are doing, and how improvements can be made.

Other insurance companies offer similar devices that may work differently, but this is how State Farm handles the information.

