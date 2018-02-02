× Lancaster man charged with robbing Turkey Hill store at knifepoint

LANCASTER — A 35-year-old Lancaster man is charged with robbing a Turkey Hill store at knifepoint Thursday night, according to Lancaster City Police.

David Becker, of the 400 block of East Grant Street, is charged with one count of robbery after police say he entered the store, located on the 400 block of South Duke Street, and demanded money from the clerk while brandishing a knife.

He allegedly fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

Police located him on the 200 block of South Queen Street a few minutes after the incident, which occurred at 11:36 p.m.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison awaiting arraignment, police say.