World Cup 2018: Exactly 100 days to go

The countdown is on.

With exactly 100 days to go until the first ball of the 2018 World Cup is kicked, CNN Sport takes a look at some of the things you should be most excited about.

Iceland took the continent by storm during Euro 2016 — and not only with their performances on the pitch as they reached the quarterfinals.

The Icelandic fans were the talk of France for their intense “Viking Thunderclap” celebration every time their team played.

New celebration?

Now … they’ve got a new celebration they’ll be bringing to Russia, so keep your eyes peeled on June 16 when Iceland face Argentina in their opening group game.

There also remains the lingering question over Lionel Messi’s status as the GOAT — greatest of all time — should he fail to match countryman Diego Maradona on the World Cup stage and lead Argentina to glory.

Messi will be 31 by the time Russia 2018 concludes and this year is surely his last hope of securing the greatest prize in football.

For these and more talking points we are most looking forward to, watch the video above in anticipation of what many view as the greatest sporting event on the planet.