Phillies pitchers Mark Leiter, Jerad Eickhoff sidelined for at least first month of season

PHILADELPHIA– Two Phillies pitchers will be sidelined until at least late April due to injury.

First, Jerad Eickhoff was diagnosed with a mild lat strain that is expected to knock him out for six to eight weeks.

Then, Mark Leiter, Jr. was diagnosed with a mild flexor strain, and is expected to return sometime around late April to mid May.

The injuries have effectively taken both pitchers out of the running for a spot in the starting rotation, although Eickhoff may have a chance to claim his starter role upon return.

Eickhoff, 27, is coming off a disappointing and injury-plagued season in 2017, which saw him start only 24 games and go 4-8 with a 4.71 ERA.

Leiter, Jr., 27, endured a rough first season in the Major Leagues in 2017, appearing in 27 games and totaling a 4.96 ERA.

Now, the team will turn to a variety of other options for the openings in the starting rotation and the bullpen.