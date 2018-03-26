× Phillies send IF/OF Roman Quinn to AAA

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies’ bench has solidified itself.

The team sent IF/OF Roman Quinn down to AAA Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Quinn, 24, has long been on the Phillies’ Top Prospects, but has struggled with injuries throughout his minor league career.

He only played in 45 games at AAA last season before going down with injury and played only 92 games combined in 2016.

However, 15 of those games in 2016 came with Philadelphia, where Quinn hit .263 with 6 RBI’s and 5 stolen bases in 57 at bats.

Now, Quinn will look to stay healthy and get regular playing time with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

With Quinn’s demotion, the Phillies’ bench appears to consist of IF/OF Pedro Florimon, OF Aaron Altherr, C Andrew Knapp and IF/OF Scott Kingery, who just signed a contract extension.