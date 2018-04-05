Chilly and breezy with some sunshine Thursday; still watching the potential for snow on Saturday

BRIEF DRYING BUT CHILLY: Some brief drying works in for Thursday, but it’s also chillier. A breeze remains too, but it won’t be as gusty as Wednesday. Temperatures begin in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Factor in the continued winds, and wind chill values actually make it feel like the 20s, even the upper teens for a few spots! The day is partly sunny. Expect afternoon high temperatures to reach the lower to middle 40s. Through the night, a warm front lifts north. There could be some morning light snow and rain, but it should not cause troubles. There could be a half inch to an inch of accumulation in some spots, mainly on the grassy areas. This does not look like a widespread concern for the area. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to middle 50s through the rest of Friday. As the front dangles over the region, a few light showers are possible.

SNOW FOR PART OF THE WEEKEND: Some uncertainty remains with the Saturday forecast, but computer model guidance continues to indicate the chance for snow. A few hours before daybreak Saturday and onward brings snow to the region should this system track far enough to the north. If it’s too far north, then some mixing could occur, especially near the Mason-Dixon line. If it’s too far south, parts of the region get a quick brush of light snow and/or snow showers. Temperatures are cold again, with readings in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday looks dry, breezy, and partly sunny. Temperatures are a bit higher in the 40s, but this is still quite chilly.

NEXT WEEK: Monday we’re watching yet another system. It’s brings the chance for a snow/mix transition to rain through the day. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Stay tuned! Tuesday is not as chilly, and there’s the chance for some showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday is dry with sunshine. Temperatures are still on the cool side, with readings near 50 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!