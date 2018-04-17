‘Ask Evan’: “Are police able to enforce traffic laws in mall parking lots?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Ryan T in York County. Ryan asks, "When driving in mall parking lots, I've noticed lots of people driving really fast, and not stopping at stop signs etc. Is there any type of traffic enforcement in mall parking lots?"

I checked with a local police chief for your answer and the short answer is, private property is exactly that-- private. While public access is allowed in mall parking lots the lot is still private property. So, the traffic violations you are seeing are not enforceable unless they meet the criteria of serious traffic offenses. That would include infractions like overtaking a school bus, or driving after using alcohol or drugs.

So in essence, no police can't enforce speed limit or stop sign infractions in private parking lots. It's pretty much driver beware!

By the way. under the parking section of the code book police can enforce handicap spots, as long as they are posted properly.

