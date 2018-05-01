‘Ask Evan’: “Who is in charge of removing animal carcasses from roadways?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question come from Maggie M. Maggie asks, "Is there any agency charged with the removal of dead animals from our highways? I appreciate that given the many small back roads it would be impossible to clear every skunk, possum, dog, cat etc. hit on the roads. However, I have witnessed dead deer on major roads like Route 30 and 116 that stay in place until weeks later, when what is left of their fur blows away."

On state roads like Routes 30 and 116, PennDOT says it is responsible to an extent.

If the animal is in a travel or passing lane or on the shoulder, a PennDOT spokeswoman tells me the agency tries to get to them either immediately if the carcass is in the actual lanes-- or as soon as possible if the animal is on the shoulder.

If the animal is off the shoulder, perhaps on the grass and not impeding motorists, there is a bit of a gray area. PennDOT says it may or may not be in its right-of-way, or PennDOT crews may not have seen it, or work crews may be doing other maintenance projects that are a priority.

The best thing someone can do is call the 1-800-FIX-ROAD number and give as much information as possible to where the dead animal is located. For other non-state roads, most local municipalities have road or maintenance crews that follow the same basic rules.

