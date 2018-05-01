× Missing Lancaster Co. returns safe

MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County — UPDATE: On April 23, 2018, the family members of Gunars R. Zagars reported him as a missing person to the Manheim Township Police Department. By May 1, 2018, MTPD determined that Zagars had left the Lancaster, PA area on his own volition. On June 30, 2018, MTPD learned that Zagars was found safe. He was removed from NCIC and is no longer considered a missing person. MTPD thanks all of those who assisted us with this investigation.

Previously: Manhiem Township Police say Gunars Zagars, 55, has left the area on his own volition.

The active search for Zagars has been called off but he is still considered an endangering missing person at this time, police add. Investigators still wish to speak with him.

Previously: Police in Manheim Twp are looking for a man they say has a severe physical disability and is at risk. Gunars Zagars (also known as Gunar Zagars) walked away from his apartment in Manheim Township Saturday afternoon. Zagars, 55, reportedly lived with his 90-year-old mother in the 1500 block of Butter Rd. However, his mother passed away last week and Zagars has not been seen since. Because of his disability, Zagars is unable to walk long distances. When he does walk, his pace is extremely slow and his steps very calculated. He reportedly takes 20 minutes to walk 75 yards, at which time he must sit down and take a break.

Zagars does not own an operational cell phone or a vehicle. He also does not have a driver’s license. His family is concerned for his welfare and ability to care for himself and have declared him an endangered missing person. A coordinated search involving the Manheim Township Police Department, Manheim Township Fire Rescue, and Red Rose K9 is currently underway.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of, or comes into contact with, Zagars needs to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 as soon as possible. Information can also be provided using the police department website on CRIMEWATCH.