Escaped inmate from Franklin County turns himself in to police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — UPDATE: Police say that an escaped inmate from earlier this month has turned himself in to police.

Jeremy Smith, 40, turned himself in to police on Saturday, May 19 around 6:45 p.m.

He will now face charges.

PREVIOUSLY: Police in Franklin County are searching for an inmate who they say never returned from work release.

According to State Police Jeremy Smith, 40, of Fayetteville, did not return from work release job on Saturday at Country Sealcoatings Inc. in Waynesboro.

Investigators say he borrowed his mother’s vehicle, and took $50 from her while on a scheduled work release and never returned.

Smith is facing charges of escape, theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.