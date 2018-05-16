× Coroner ID’s child who died after falling down stairs; determines cause of death as ‘suspicious’

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE 2: The death of 5-year-old Preston Hasselberger has been determined as “suspicious,” according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The manner of the child’s death is “pending.”

The York Area Regional Police Department is investigating the incident.

News Update: @YCoCoroner is releasing that today’s autopsy of 5 yo Preston Hasselberger has determined his cause of death to be due to “Multiple Injuries, Suspicious” and the manner of death is “pending”. YARPD is investigating. — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) May 16, 2018

UPDATE: The coroner has identified the 5-year-old who died after falling down stairs in a York Township home.

The boy has been identified as Preston Hasselberger of the 200 block of Dade Ct. in Dallastown.

An autopsy is being performed today and additional information is expected to be released later today.

PREVIOUSLY: A 5-year-old boy is dead after suffering injuries at his home on Tuesday night.

The boy allegedly fell down the stairs at his York Township home sometime during the late afternoon on May 15, according to the York County Coroner’s report.

He reportedly became unresponsive after the fall, and EMS transported the child to York Hospital.

The child was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The boy’s identity and cause of death are expected to be released later today.