× PA Gaming Control Board receives 4 new companies to run fantasy sports contests

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced today that it has received applications from four additional companies to operate Fantasy Sports Contests in addition to the six previously received.

It is legal to participate in Fantasy Sports Contests with any of these ten firms listed if you are submitting an entry fee for a contest and initiating play from within Pennsylvania. It is not legal to participate if you are playing while within Pennsylvania with any firm not listed below.

New applications were received from:

Sportshub Technologies d/b/a Fanball, CDM Sports, MFL 10s, National Fantasy Championships

Yahoo Fantasy Sports LLC

Fantasy Draft LLC d/b/a Fantasy Draft

Full Time Fantasy Sports, LLC d/b/a scoutfantasysports.com

Applications previously received to offer Fantasy Sports Contest in Pennsylvania are: