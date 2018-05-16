× Police investigating theft by deception in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a theft by deception case that resulted with $2,000 worth of gift cards being stolen.

On May 15 between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., police responded to Franklin Farm Lane in Guilford Township for a reported theft by deception incident.

Unknown actor(s) identified themselves to the victim as a Franklin County Sheriff’s officer via telephone.

The actor then told the victim that they had missed jury duty and would need to pay a sum of $2,000 via MoneyPak gift cards.