Rep. Lloyd Smucker wins GOP nomination for Congressional District 11

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, P.A. --- Republican Representative Lloyd Smucker will have a chance at a second term in November.

The incumbent won the GOP nomination for the newly drawn Congressional District 11 over challenger Chet Beiler.

The new district features all of Lancaster County and southern York County.

Smucker also defeated Beiler for the GOP nomination in the 2016 primary.

Beiler announced he would concede the race to Smucker around 10:45 Tuesday night.

Smucker issued the following statement after officially claiming the nomination: “I want to thank my family, supporters, volunteers and most of all the voters of the 11th Congressional District for the confidence they have placed in me to continue to serve in this important office in the United States Congress,” Smucker said. “As a member of Congress, working alongside President Trump, we have already delivered historic tax relief for American families, unemployment rates have decreased, jobs have increased, unnecessary regulations are being eliminated and our nation is investing in our military again We live in a district made up of hard-working families who have strong values. I promise to continue to represent our shared commitment to common sense problem solving, hard work and strong family values in the United States Congress.”

Smucker will now face Democratic candidate Jess King on the November ballot.

King won the Democratic nomination Tuesday in an unopposed primary.

She said Tuesday that no matter which GOP candidate she saw on the ballot, their campaign strategy stays the same.

"We've run a really grassroots, ground root campaign. We run a campaign by people, of people, for people like I think it should be for this country. We're not taking money from corporate PACs. We're being funded by people, our volunteers are out there knocking on doors," said King.

Smucker said Tuesday his points of emphasis will be continuing the direction the country is going in while supporting President Donald Trump's agenda.

He said he also wants to continue to focus on "tax and regulatory relief," while also focusing on economic growth.

King said her main points of emphasis will include raising wages, making education more affordable and access to healthcare for working-class families.