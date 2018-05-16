× Revolution’s doubleheader with Somerset postponed by foul weather

YORK — Wednesday night’s York Revolution game against the Somerset Patriots has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced.

A make-up date will be determined at a later date this season.

Tickets for tonight’s game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2018, based on availability. Exchanges must be made in person at the ticket office at PeoplesBank Park. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.