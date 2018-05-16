× Two men facing drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection to 2016 Newberry Township overdose death

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection to a 2016 overdose death.

Jacob Fink, of York, and Elijah Williams, of Harrisburg, were both arrested on May 14 and are facing drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance, among other charges.

After an investigation conducted by Newberry Township Police in conjunction with several other agencies over the past year and a half, Fink and Williams have been found in connection to the death of 24-year-old Dillon Jones, who was found unresponsive on the second floor of a residence on Sept. 4, 2016.

In addition to heroin and drug paraphernalia, police found a cell phone belonging to Jones at the scene, according to the criminal complaint. Police traced text messages found on the phone to Fink. Among the messages were conversations police believe were about drug transactions.

Another witness told police he and Fink had purchased heroin in Harrisburg from a person he knew as “Eli,” the criminal complaint states. A search of Fink’s social media accounts revealed he was acquainted with a person known as “Eli Will,” who was later identified as Williams.

In an interview with police, Fink admitted he had purchased heroin from Williams, whom he later identified from a police photo lineup. He also admitted to driving Jones to Harrisburg, taking $60 from Jones, and using it to purchase several bags of heroin and crack cocaine from Williams. He then traveled to Asian Market, where he appeared on surveillance footage.

A police search of Jones’ vehicle after his death produced a receipt from Asian Market for a drink he had purchased there, the criminal complaint says.

Both Fink and Williams were arraigned on $150,000 bail.